Supremex Inc. (SXP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on April 8th

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Shares of SXP traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,794. Supremex has a one year low of C$2.00 and a one year high of C$3.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.98 million and a PE ratio of 9.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.65.
About Supremex (Get Rating)
See Also
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
Receive News & Ratings for Supremex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supremex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.