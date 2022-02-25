Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Shares of SXP traded up C$0.01 on Friday, reaching C$3.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,759. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.36. Supremex has a twelve month low of C$2.00 and a twelve month high of C$3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$98.04 million and a PE ratio of 9.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.06 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.65.

Get Supremex alerts:

About Supremex (Get Rating)

Supremex Inc manufactures, markets, and sells envelopes, and paper packaging solutions and specialty products in North America. It offers custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colours; packaging solutions, including corrugated boxes, folding carton packagings, and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Supremex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supremex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.