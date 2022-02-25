Susquehanna Boosts NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Price Target to $110.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NetApp from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NetApp from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen raised NetApp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.11.

NTAP opened at $79.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp has a 52-week low of $58.83 and a 52-week high of $96.82.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NetApp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 48.54%.

In other news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $380,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,999 shares of company stock valued at $3,881,776 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,932 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $92,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 87,778 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $8,072,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,697,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

