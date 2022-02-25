SVB Leerink Weighs in on Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GBT. William Blair raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

GBT opened at $30.20 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases.

