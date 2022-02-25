SVB Leerink Weighs in on Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBT)

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2026 EPS estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.51. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GBT. William Blair raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.36.

GBT opened at $30.20 on Friday. Global Blood Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.61 and a fifty-two week high of $46.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average of $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.60.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GBT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 90,600.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.