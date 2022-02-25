Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SWMAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.08. 376,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,883. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.88. Swedish Match AB has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

