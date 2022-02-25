Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

SWMAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.08. 376,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,883. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.88. Swedish Match AB has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

About Swedish Match AB (publ) (Get Rating)

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Receive News & Ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swedish Match AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.