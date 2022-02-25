Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Switch’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.05. Switch reported earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Switch will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.32. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Switch.

Get Switch alerts:

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Switch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Switch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.18.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $1,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,745,400. Insiders own 29.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWCH. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Switch by 371.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Switch by 113.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Switch during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Switch during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Switch by 298.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SWCH traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $25.99. 126,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,023. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.63. Switch has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.71 and a beta of 0.68.

About Switch (Get Rating)

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Switch (SWCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.