Switch (NYSE:SWCH) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.67% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Switch from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Switch from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.18.

Shares of NYSE SWCH traded up $1.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.53. 69,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,410,023. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. Switch has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $29.15.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Switch had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $161.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Switch will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Switch news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $1,088,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa A. Borden sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $662,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,000 shares of company stock worth $4,745,400 in the last quarter. 29.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWCH. Elliott Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Switch during the 4th quarter worth $165,682,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 4,985.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,082,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,255,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021,499 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of Switch by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,386,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,000 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Switch by 270.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,880,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,854,000 after buying an additional 1,372,542 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Switch by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,409,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,862,000 after buying an additional 1,287,839 shares during the period. 49.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Switch, Inc (Nevada) engages in the provision of technology infrastructure. It specializes in the development of digital platforms for digital media companies, cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, and telecommunications providers. The firm’s products include Switch CONNECT and Switch SAFE.

