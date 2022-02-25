Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $24.58

Symphony Environmental Technologies plc (LON:SYM – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.58 ($0.33) and traded as low as GBX 19.15 ($0.26). Symphony Environmental Technologies shares last traded at GBX 19.50 ($0.27), with a volume of 580,485 shares.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 24.55. The company has a market capitalization of £34.65 million and a PE ratio of -37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.46.
About Symphony Environmental Technologies (LON:SYM)
