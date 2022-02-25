Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $16.92. Synalloy shares last traded at $16.49, with a volume of 20,222 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SYNL shares. TheStreet upgraded Synalloy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Synalloy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $156.32 million, a P/E ratio of 43.97 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.59.

In related news, Director Henry L. Guy bought 5,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $72,682.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Henry L. Guy acquired 7,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $110,721.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 256,430 shares of company stock worth $3,315,116 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Synalloy by 14,179.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synalloy in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Synalloy by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,913 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Synalloy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 12,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Synalloy in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. 38.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Synalloy Corp. engages in the production of stainless steel pipe, fabricator of stainless and carbon steel piping systems, and specialty chemicals. It operates through Metals and Specialty Chemicals segments. The Metals segment operates as Bristol Metals LLC (BRISMET), Palmer of Texas Tanks, Inc (Palmer), and Specialty Pipe & Tube, Inc (Specialty).

