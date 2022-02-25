T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Stake Raised by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter worth approximately $5,688,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 13.5% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,025 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 5.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 50,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 153,043 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares in the last quarter. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $172.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $136.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $191.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.64.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $142.74 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.80. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.13 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The stock has a market cap of $32.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.18.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.05. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is presently 32.93%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total transaction of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.58, for a total transaction of $2,993,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,508 shares of company stock valued at $5,599,204. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

