T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

TTOO has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Alliance Global Partners upgraded T2 Biosystems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $0.70 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut T2 Biosystems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T2 Biosystems has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.55.

TTOO stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $74.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.20. T2 Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $0.35 and a fifty-two week high of $2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.45 and a 200-day moving average of $0.69.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. T2 Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 1,278.55% and a negative net margin of 162.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 277.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 21,581 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,667,274 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,364,000 after acquiring an additional 983,589 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of T2 Biosystems by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 38,204 shares in the last quarter. 13.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T2 Biosystems Company Profile

T2 Biosystems, Inc engages in the development of proprietary technology platform. It offers the T2 Magnetic Resonance technology, which enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in a range of unpurified patient sample types. The firm’s products include the T2Dx Instrument, the T2Candida Panel, the T2Bacteria Panel, the T2Resistance Panel, and the T2SARS-CoV-2 Panel.

