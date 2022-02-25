Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna Bancshares from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Taboola.com from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Taboola.com in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taboola.com from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Taboola.com from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.86.

Shares of TBLA stock opened at $6.52 on Thursday. Taboola.com has a 52-week low of $5.34 and a 52-week high of $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Taboola.com in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Taboola.com, Ltd. operates a content discovery and native advertising platform for people, advertisers, and digital properties. It offers Taboola, a platform that helps people to find relevant content online, matching them with news stories, articles, blogs, videos, apps, products, and other content they want to explore; helps advertisers promote their brand to their audience; and provides new engagement and monetization opportunities to publishers, mobile carriers, and other digital properties.

