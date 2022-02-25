Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating) from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TCMD. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $18.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $367.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.54 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.23. Tactile Systems Technology has a 52 week low of $13.37 and a 52 week high of $61.13.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.44). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tactile Systems Technology by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

