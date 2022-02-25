TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG) Receives €26.88 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of TAG Immobilien AG (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €26.88 ($30.54).

TEG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €31.00 ($35.23) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €24.00 ($27.27) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays set a €26.00 ($29.55) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of ETR TEG opened at €21.95 ($24.94) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €23.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of €25.51. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion and a PE ratio of 6.58. TAG Immobilien has a 12-month low of €21.67 ($24.63) and a 12-month high of €29.37 ($33.38).

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. It also operates commercial real estate properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company managed approximately 88,300 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

