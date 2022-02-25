Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,609 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for 1.5% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $31,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 225.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TSM traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.47. The stock had a trading volume of 289,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,037,162. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $104.38 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.77 and its 200-day moving average is $119.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.3897 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

