Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.80

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $18.80 and last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 1982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 5.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.