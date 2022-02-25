Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY) versus Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Head to Head Comparison

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODY – Get Rating) and Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey has a beta of 2.05, suggesting that its share price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Air China has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Taylor Wimpey and Air China’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taylor Wimpey N/A N/A N/A Air China -18.58% -19.05% -5.16%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Taylor Wimpey and Air China’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taylor Wimpey $3.58 billion 1.93 $278.63 million N/A N/A Air China $10.07 billion 1.16 -$2.09 billion ($3.26) -4.92

Taylor Wimpey has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Air China.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Taylor Wimpey and Air China, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taylor Wimpey 0 0 0 0 N/A Air China 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Taylor Wimpey beats Air China on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile (Get Rating)

Taylor Wimpey Plc operates as a residential developer. It engages in land acquisition, home and community design, urban regeneration and the development of supporting infrastructure. It operates through the United Kingdom and Housing Spain segments. The United Kingdom Housing segment builds houses in the UK, from one bedroom apartments to five bedroom houses. The Housing Spain segment builds homes in popular locations that appeal to both foreign and Spanish buyers. The company was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Air China Company Profile (Get Rating)

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments. It provides aircraft engineering and airport ground handling services. The company is also involved in the import and export trading activities; and provision of cabin, airline catering, air ticketing, human resources, aircraft overhaul and maintenance, and financial services. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 707 aircrafts to 1300 destinations in 195 countries. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Air China Limited is a subsidiary of China National Aviation Holding Corporation Limited.

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.