TClarke (LON:CTO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $153.32

Shares of TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.32 ($2.09) and traded as low as GBX 136.50 ($1.86). TClarke shares last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.87), with a volume of 102,427 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 148.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.30. The stock has a market cap of £57.09 million and a PE ratio of 14.94.

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, installation, integration, and maintenance of the digital, mechanical, and electrical technologies and infrastructures. The company also provides mechanical and electrical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users; and ICT services.

