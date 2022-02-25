TClarke (LON:CTO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $153.32

Shares of TClarke plc (LON:CTO – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.32 ($2.09) and traded as low as GBX 136.50 ($1.86). TClarke shares last traded at GBX 137.50 ($1.87), with a volume of 102,427 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 148.65 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.30. The stock has a market cap of £57.09 million and a PE ratio of 14.94.
TClarke Company Profile (LON:CTO)
