Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 19,322 Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 19,322 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Commvault Systems by 17.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after buying an additional 5,501 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Commvault Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 696,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,447,000 after purchasing an additional 25,222 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 532,964 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,661,000 after buying an additional 116,290 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Commvault Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.14.

Shares of CVLT stock traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.55. The company had a trading volume of 288,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,392. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.33. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.88 and a 12 month high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 0.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $603,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,490 shares of company stock worth $635,409 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

