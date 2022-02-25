Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Invests $1.19 Million in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 9,272 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Eagle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $4,052,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Applied Materials by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 169,687 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $24,163,000 after purchasing an additional 19,814 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Applied Materials by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $8,962,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,598 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.05% of the company’s stock.
In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.38%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 13.35%.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.62.
Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.
