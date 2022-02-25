Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,717,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133,690 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 105.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,475,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $865,712,000 after acquiring an additional 755,745 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $311,726,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $237,673,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $186,145,000. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total value of $845,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $539.10 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $433.52 and a 1 year high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $212.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $598.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $597.32.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 4.83%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.31.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

