Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,323,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,391,428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,149,000 after buying an additional 20,373 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in Hologic by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,142,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $305,780,000 after purchasing an additional 26,894 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Hologic by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,645,966 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,301 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in Hologic by 187.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,519,813 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,475 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hologic by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,369,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,071,000 after purchasing an additional 367,174 shares during the period. 93.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HOLX traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,738,465. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $81.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.70.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

