Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth about $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NDAQ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $224.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Nasdaq in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.73.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NDAQ stock opened at $172.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $186.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.09. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.57 and a 52-week high of $214.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The firm had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

