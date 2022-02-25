TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. TechnipFMC updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE:FTI traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $6.80. The stock had a trading volume of 178,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,479,163. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.99. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.55 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.75.

FTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.57 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.37.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 362,206 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 11,446 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,074,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,279,000 after acquiring an additional 29,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,753,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,223,000 after acquiring an additional 34,810 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

