Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2022

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.36% from the stock’s current price.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.33.

Shares of TECK.B traded up C$1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$46.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,467. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.01. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$21.86 and a 1-year high of C$47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24.

About Teck Resources (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.