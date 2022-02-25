Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Price Target Raised to C$55.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$52.50 to C$55.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 18.36% from the stock’s current price.

TECK.B has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$36.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$53.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised their price target on shares of Teck Resources to C$40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$45.33.

Shares of TECK.B traded up C$1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$46.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,421,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,467. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$40.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.01. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of C$21.86 and a 1-year high of C$47.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

