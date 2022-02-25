TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, Acquires 3,579 Shares of Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Rating) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 3,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $42,017.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 24th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 5,572 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.74 per share, for a total transaction of $65,415.28.

On Friday, February 18th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 2,520 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,610.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $117,200.00.

On Monday, February 14th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 10 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $117.50.

On Thursday, February 10th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 520 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $6,110.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 500 shares of TELA Bio stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.75 per share, for a total transaction of $5,875.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 1,950 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $22,893.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.33 per share, with a total value of $56,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 4,993 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $58,617.82.

On Monday, January 24th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, bought 5,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00.

NASDAQ:TELA opened at $11.98 on Friday. TELA Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.03 and a twelve month high of $17.32. The company has a market cap of $173.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.69. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TELA Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Woodlands Management Inc. now owns 1,906,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,400,000 after purchasing an additional 72,239 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 449,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of TELA Bio by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 312,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 5.6% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Point Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 13.8% in the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 227,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.25% of the company’s stock.

About TELA Bio (Get Rating)

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

