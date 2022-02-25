Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 43.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%. The company’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS.

Shares of TDOC opened at $68.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.95 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.54 and a 200-day moving average of $112.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a 52 week low of $58.05 and a 52 week high of $246.66.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDOC. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $160.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.45.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total value of $191,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Teladoc Health by 59.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,975,722 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $494,832,000 after buying an additional 1,109,926 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 490,873 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,072,000 after acquiring an additional 40,670 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 258,181 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $23,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,594 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth about $3,907,000. Institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

