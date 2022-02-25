Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) PT Lowered to $100.00

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Needham & Company LLC from $170.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the health services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 45.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $163.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.66.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $68.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 0.36. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $58.05 and a fifty-two week high of $246.66.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $191,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 450.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 111.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

