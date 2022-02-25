Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Price Target Increased to $335.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Teleflex’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.33 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TFX. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an outperform rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of Teleflex from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Teleflex from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $431.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $402.09.

NYSE TFX opened at $338.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.12. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $289.00 and a 52-week high of $449.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $321.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $346.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $761.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Teleflex news, Director Andrew A. Krakauer bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,965,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Teleflex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 144.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 3,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 120 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 91.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

