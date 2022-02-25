Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telefonica Brasil SA is engaged in providing communication, information and entertainment solutions in the telecommunication sector, in the State of Sao Paulo. The Company also provides multimedia communication services, local voice services, long-distance services, data services, Pay TV services, land-based wireless technology multichannel multipoint distribution service and network services. Telefonica Brasil SA was formerly known as Telecomunicacoes de Sao Paulo S.A. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Shares of NYSE:VIV opened at $9.77 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.49. Telefônica Brasil has a 12-month low of $7.46 and a 12-month high of $10.06.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.018 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Telefônica Brasil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.17%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 94,752 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 31,838 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 87,475,352 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $678,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832,502 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 142.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 33,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 19,490 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 31,288 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 7,677 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.82% of the company’s stock.

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

