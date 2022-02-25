Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Given New €3.30 Price Target at Barclays

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Barclays from €3.40 ($3.86) to €3.30 ($3.75) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TELDF. Bank of America upgraded Telefónica Deutschland from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Oddo Bhf started coverage on Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.03.

Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at $3.05 on Thursday. Telefónica Deutschland has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $3.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82.

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG engages in the telecommunication industry. It provides wireless and wire line telephony, internet services, and access to its infrastructure and service capabilities for its partners in the country. The firm offers mobile and fixed services for private and business customers, as well as digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things and data analytics.

