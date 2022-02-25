Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TLS. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley cut their price target on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush lowered Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.
NASDAQ TLS opened at $12.31 on Friday. Telos has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $821.75 million, a PE ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26.
About Telos (Get Rating)
Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.
