Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Lowered to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TLS. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley cut their price target on Telos from $42.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush lowered Telos from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Telos from $47.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Colliers Securities raised shares of Telos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.63.

NASDAQ TLS opened at $12.31 on Friday. Telos has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $39.45. The firm has a market cap of $821.75 million, a PE ratio of -24.14 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $21.26.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wynnefield Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telos by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Washington Harbour Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 631,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,476,000 after acquiring an additional 296,360 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 69,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 283.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 62,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 46,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Telos by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 382,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,997,000 after acquiring an additional 75,501 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

