Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) PT Lowered to $35.00

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.74% from the stock’s current price.

TPX has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.22.

Shares of TPX stock opened at $32.79 on Wednesday. Tempur Sealy International has a 1 year low of $29.15 and a 1 year high of $50.51. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average is $44.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 155.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 61.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Tempur Sealy International during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 192.9% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

