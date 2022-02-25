Tenaris (NYSE:TS) Upgraded at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TS. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tenaris from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Tenaris from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Tenaris from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a €13.00 ($14.77) target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tenaris from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenaris presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.25.

Tenaris stock opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. Tenaris has a fifty-two week low of $18.80 and a fifty-two week high of $27.19. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tenaris by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 119,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 34,795 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Tenaris by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 745,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,329,000 after acquiring an additional 27,371 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 336,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 194,584 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Tenaris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,447,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Tenaris by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,321,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,939,000 after acquiring an additional 12,813 shares during the period. 8.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tenaris SA manufactures and supplies steel pipe products. The firm operates through the following business segments: Tubes and Other. The Tubes segment includes the production and sale of both seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services mainly for the oil and gas industry, particularly oil country tubular goods used in drilling operations, and for other industrial applications with production processes that consist in the transformation of steel into tubular products.

