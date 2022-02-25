Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.35 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Tennant updated its FY22 guidance to $4.40-$5.00 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $4.400-$5.000 EPS.
TNC traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.48. The stock had a trading volume of 42,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,353. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.04. Tennant has a one year low of $70.14 and a one year high of $87.40.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.75%.
Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.
