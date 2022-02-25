Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share.

TEN traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.23. 8,464,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,132. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.46. Tenneco has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.91.

Several analysts have recently commented on TEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Tenneco by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 59,558 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tenneco by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,841,576 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,712,000 after purchasing an additional 254,371 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Tenneco by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,850 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Tenneco by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 102,803 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Tenneco by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

