Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.27 EPS

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share.
TEN traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.23. 8,464,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,132. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.46. Tenneco has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.91.
Several analysts have recently commented on TEN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.75.
About Tenneco (Get Rating)
Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenneco (TEN)
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.