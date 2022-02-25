Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.23

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.23 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.18 ($0.00). Tertiary Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.20 ($0.00), with a volume of 11,029,133 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.07 million and a P/E ratio of -0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.23.
Tertiary Minerals Company Profile (LON:TYM)
