Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) CFO Sells $1,141,575.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $913.26, for a total value of $1,141,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Zachary Kirkhorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 18th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,026.75, for a total value of $1,283,437.50.

On Friday, December 17th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.00, for a total value of $1,143,750.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,652 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.43, for a total transaction of $2,600,100.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $800.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $968.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $918.36. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.42, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,078.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Norddeutsche Landesbank reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $380.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $943.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 66.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 176 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 14.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $96,627,000 after acquiring an additional 17,698 shares in the last quarter. AtonRa Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 81.4% in the second quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 5,621 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 56.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 82,410 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,015,000 after buying an additional 29,586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

