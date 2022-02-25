TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its holdings in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in TFI International were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 25.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in TFI International by 15.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TFI International by 10.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 3,210 shares in the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in TFI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TFII stock opened at $101.77 on Friday. TFI International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.16 and a 12-month high of $120.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.15%.

Several analysts have issued reports on TFII shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins upped their price objective on TFI International from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TFI International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.92.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

