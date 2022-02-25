The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Patrick E. Bowe Sells 25,593 Shares

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 25,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total transaction of $1,058,782.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ ANDE opened at $42.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $42.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average is $34.50. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.71.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.48. Andersons had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 8.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Andersons’s payout ratio is 23.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANDE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Andersons by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,529,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,057,000 after purchasing an additional 353,839 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Andersons by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 36,341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Andersons by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 110,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 75,174 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Andersons by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Andersons by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,044 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANDE. Stephens upgraded shares of Andersons from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

