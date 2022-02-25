The Bankers Investment Trust PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 0.55 (LON:BNKR)

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:BNKR traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 105 ($1.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,936,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,738. The Bankers Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 103.04 ($1.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 150.60 ($2.05). The company has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 117.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 9.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

