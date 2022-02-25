The Bankers Investment Trust PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 0.55 (LON:BNKR)

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share by the bank on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:BNKR traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Thursday, reaching GBX 105 ($1.43). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,936,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,738. The Bankers Investment Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 103.04 ($1.40) and a 52-week high of GBX 150.60 ($2.05). The company has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 117.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.67, a quick ratio of 9.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33.
About The Bankers Investment Trust (Get Rating)
See Also
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
- The Wayfair Bull Market Is Way Over
- The Institutions Take A Big Drink Of Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Camping World Pulls Back But Wait To Buy More
Receive News & Ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.