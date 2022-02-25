The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Sell” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $150.53.

Several brokerages have commented on CLX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

NYSE:CLX traded down $4.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $143.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,877. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.13. Clorox has a 12-month low of $138.61 and a 12-month high of $196.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The stock has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.22.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 86.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clorox will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 233.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,957,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,777,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,853,000 after buying an additional 917,080 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,764,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,285,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,637,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,004,000 after buying an additional 400,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

