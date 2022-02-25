The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $70.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $84.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on eBay from $82.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on eBay from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp upped their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.83.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of EBAY opened at $55.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.04, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.30 and a 200-day moving average of $68.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay has a 52 week low of $49.53 and a 52 week high of $81.19.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 112.88%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 3.95%.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total transaction of $158,632.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in eBay by 176.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 396 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile (Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.