The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 113,927.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,532 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $39,065.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $113,015.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,995 shares of company stock valued at $2,553,478. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMPH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $27.56 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.77 and its 200-day moving average is $21.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 0.71. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $27.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

