The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,743 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Chase were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CCF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Chase by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chase by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 124,388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Chase by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 31,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Chase by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 159,413 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chase by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,747 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Chase alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN CCF opened at $89.84 on Friday. Chase Co. has a one year low of $87.82 and a one year high of $123.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $849.89 million, a P/E ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.65.

Chase (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The construction company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Chase had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $75.01 million during the quarter.

In related news, CEO Adam Chase sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $100,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $292,250 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Chase Profile (Get Rating)

Chase Corp. operates as a chemical company, which manufactures materials for high-reliability applications. It operates through the following segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives, Industrial Tapes, and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants, and Additives segment offers innovative and specialized product offerings consisting of both end-use products and intermediates that are used in or integrated into another company’s products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chase Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CCF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.