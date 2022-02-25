The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $365,000 Stock Holdings in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its holdings in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,460 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.06% of Affimed worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,778,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,889,000 after buying an additional 44,153 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 0.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,335,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,355,000 after buying an additional 50,195 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Affimed by 2.9% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 5,265,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,753,000 after buying an additional 150,288 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Affimed by 47.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,846,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,590,000 after purchasing an additional 916,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Affimed by 16.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,545,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 218,532 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affimed alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $4.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.39 million, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 2.61. Affimed has a fifty-two week low of $3.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.74.

AFMD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research report on Sunday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Affimed in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.38.

Affimed Profile (Get Rating)

Affimed NV engages in the discovery and development of cancer immunotherapies. It offers ROCK novel proprietary antibody platform, which delivers types of next-generation tetravalent antibody formats, including bispecific and trispecific innate cell engagers. It operates through the following geographical segments: Germany, Europe, and USA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.