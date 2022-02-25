The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,572 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,572 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Rackspace Technology were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RXT. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 142,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 14,280 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RXT. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Rackspace Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.45.

NASDAQ:RXT opened at $10.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $26.43.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 6.76% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $777.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Rackspace Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

