The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,784 Shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Triple-S Management were worth $398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GTS. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Triple-S Management by 342.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 69,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 54,048 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Triple-S Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 399,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Triple-S Management in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,887,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Triple-S Management by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Triple-S Management by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 17,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. 78.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Triple-S Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE GTS opened at $35.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Triple-S Management Co. has a 52-week low of $22.01 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.22. The stock has a market cap of $856.38 million, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Triple-S Management in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Triple-S Management (Get Rating)

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triple-S Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple-S Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.