The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 910 Shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of SI-BONE worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 126.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 109,687.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 8,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

SI-BONE stock opened at $20.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $689.56 million, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.75. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.96 and a 1 year high of $37.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.76.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total value of $67,681.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Laura Francis sold 4,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $97,355.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 17,359 shares of company stock worth $358,333 in the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SI-BONE from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of SI-BONE in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

About SI-BONE

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

