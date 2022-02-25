The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Stock Price Up 1.1%

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.43 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 2,652 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 3,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.98.
About The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGGEF)
